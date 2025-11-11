Automating Pentest Delivery: A Step-by-Step Guide

PlexTrac recognized in 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Exposure Assessment Platforms
PlexTrac Platform Overview
Centralize security data, prioritize risk by business impact, and automate remediation workflows
2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ Report for Exposure Assessment Platforms
Pentesting remains one of the most effective ways to identify real-world weaknesses, but the method for delivering results hasn’t evolved. Manual workflows involving static documents and email threads introduce delays, create inefficiencies, and diminish the value of the work.
This guide on Automating Pentest Delivery teaches you how to modernize your workflows and transform traditional reporting into a continuous, collaborative process where findings become actionable the moment they’re discovered.
Inside, you’ll learn how automation is redefining pentest delivery:
Think of it as your roadmap to faster, smarter, and more consistent pentest delivery, from discovery to fix.