Your Quick-Start Guide to Continuous Threat Exposure Management: 5 Steps to Jumpstart Your CTEM Journey



Automating Pentest Delivery: A Step-by-Step Guide

Pentesting remains one of the most effective ways to identify real-world weaknesses, but the method for delivering results hasn’t evolved. Manual workflows involving static documents and email threads introduce delays, create inefficiencies, and diminish the value of the work.

This guide on Automating Pentest Delivery teaches you how to modernize your workflows and transform traditional reporting into a continuous, collaborative process where findings become actionable the moment they’re discovered.

Inside, you’ll learn how automation is redefining pentest delivery:

Deliver findings in real time

Auto-route findings to the right owners and systems

Create remediation tickets automatically

Trigger validation and retest workflows

Track progress and SLAs continuously

Think of it as your roadmap to faster, smarter, and more consistent pentest delivery, from discovery to fix.